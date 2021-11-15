Xiaomi has updated two of its smartphones to MIUI 12.5 by surprise – Xiaomi News
After practically completing the initial stages of proliferation MIUI 12.5.0 UpdateAnd Xiaomi has surprisingly updated the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, to provide them with some new features and a significant improvement in performance and fluidity.
By itself, Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G I started upgrading to MIUI 12.5 for the first time via European ROM (EEA/EU)This means that all these stations were purchased directly in some European countries.
Specifically, we are facing the version V12.5.1.0.RKSEUXM, which occupies a total of 673MB in its OTA format and we can also download from this link. Yes in deed , Remember to backup your Xiaomi phone beforehand.
Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices already equipped with MIUI 12.5
With MIUI 12.5 coming to Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has already rolled out this MIUI variant on a variety of devices. Among these we find:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10 T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8A phone
- Redmi 8
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 7
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO M3
- LITTLE F3
- POCO F2 Pro
Additionally, as happened with these two devices, We may soon see new updates for other devices of the brandWhether it’s entry-level, mid-range, or high-end.
