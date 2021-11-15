Xiaomi has updated two of its smartphones to MIUI 12.5 by surprise – Xiaomi News

After practically completing the initial stages of proliferation MIUI 12.5.0 UpdateAnd Xiaomi has surprisingly updated the Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, to provide them with some new features and a significant improvement in performance and fluidity.

By itself, Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G I started upgrading to MIUI 12.5 for the first time via European ROM (EEA/EU)This means that all these stations were purchased directly in some European countries.

Specifically, we are facing the version V12.5.1.0.RKSEUXM, which occupies a total of 673MB in its OTA format and we can also download from this link. Yes in deed , Remember to backup your Xiaomi phone beforehand.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices already equipped with MIUI 12.5

With MIUI 12.5 coming to Redmi Note 10 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has already rolled out this MIUI variant on a variety of devices. Among these we find:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10 T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8A phone

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

POCO M3

LITTLE F3

POCO F2 Pro

Additionally, as happened with these two devices, We may soon see new updates for other devices of the brandWhether it’s entry-level, mid-range, or high-end.