Instagram | How to display a user’s profile picture in full size | Applications | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Profile picture in . format Instagram It is the first image that the user will be able to see when they search for you through the above social network, however, there may be two situations: first, that your account is public and therefore anyone sees all your content uploaded and second, that it is private, because they will not be able to see Anything, not even your profile picture, although there is a simple trick to visualize the latter before requesting to follow or be followed, want to know how to do it? We will explain that below.

Nobody can see the user’s profile picture in full size Instagram, except that their account is public and they uploaded it as a post, in case their account is private you should still follow that person.

When you tap or click a user’s profile picture in Instagram, absolutely nothing will happen, however, if you upload stories, it will take you to those stories so you can see them in full size. At the moment nothing is impossible, since the apps were created with the purpose of helping you to see any extended profile picture without having to follow an account, just guide yourself with these pointers:

How to display a user’s profile picture in full screen

First, from your Android or Apple iOS phone, go to Google Play Store or App Store and download the app “big profile picture” .

. Now, open the app and give it the necessary permissions to work, don’t worry everything is safe.

After that, a search engine will appear, here you have to type in the username or username you want to see their profile picture in.

Finally, the profile will appear automatically and after touching it you will be able to see the enlarged image.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on mobile phones or tablets, but not on computers or laptops; Likewise, it will not be necessary to continue Instagram To this account that interests you, just find your profile in “Big Profile Photo”.

Having trouble logging in Instagram? Has your account been hacked, suspended or banned? Do you need help activating your account? All these questions and more inconveniences related to the app can be solved in the help center, just click Here.