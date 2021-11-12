WhatsApp Web | The trick to find out if it is spying on your chats | app | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It has been around for a long time WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, the two versions launched by the aforementioned messaging platform so that users can link their accounts and chat from a computer or laptop; However, you should be very careful because someone might be spying on your conversations without your knowledge, do you want to rule out this possibility? Here we will explain it.

Multi-device mode for The WhatsApp It could be a double-edged sword, why? Since it allows you to connect your account simultaneously in up to 4 different versions such as: WhatsApp Web and Desktop, mobile application and in the future the native application for tablets, all this independently, this means that if your cell phone does not have the Internet, You will turn it off, lost or damaged, you will continue to chat without closing your account.

Knowing this, it is possible that someone is now spying on all your conversations if you leave your account open on another device, if you are sure or sure that you did not, we are telling you that because you neglected your mobile for a few minutes, surely someone else managed Than to scan your QR code on a computer you don’t know.

How do I know if my messages have been issued

First, make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store.

You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store. Then open the application and in the Chats section go to the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Linked Devices”.

Scroll down to the Device Status section.

It will show all open sessions with date and time, if you see a device (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) that you don’t know, for example: they may have entered from Google Chrome or any other browser, or also through WhatsApp Desktop, tap on one to log out.

Ready, so no one will review the personal information you normally send to your contacts by The WhatsApp. It is recommended to constantly check if your account is linked to another device, and if there is any unknown information, quickly log out.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]