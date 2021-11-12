Genshin Impact reveals a promotional video for version 2.3 – Kudasai

During the broadcast of a special decision, it was announced that “Update 2.3 – Shades of Snow and DustFrom a video game I developed miHoYoAnd Jinshin effectIt will be available globally from November 24th. The statement included a promotional video with corresponding dubbing in Japanese and English.

The characters were also announced during the broadcast Arataki Itto, “El Héroe de Hanamizaka” And Gorou, “General del Sangonomiya”, which will appear during the second half of the update in a shared banner. While Itto will be a five-star character, Gorou will be a four-star character. Regarding vocal performances, the following artists have been listed:

  • Arataki Itto, “El Héroe de Hanamizaka”: by Max Mittleman In English and by Takanori Nishikawa In Japanese, the latter is also known as TMRevolution.
  • Gorou, “General del Sangonomiya”: by Corey Ye In English and by Tasuko Hatanaka In Japanese, the latter has been recognized for being the voice of Rikki Kian in the popular original anime SK8 infinity.

Finally, as part of this next update, both have also been announced Albedo. “chief chemist” And Eola, “Knight of the Tide” It will be available again in future banners during the update period. Albedo was provisionally available in December in December 2020, while Eula became available in May 2021.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

Description of the Jinshin Effect

Genshin Impact is a free open world RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of a mysterious ‘Traveller’, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his missing brother and uncover Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of Teyvat’s seven major cities, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast landscapes surrounding them, offering a variety of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. Let the players find out. With them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: official site

© miHoYo

