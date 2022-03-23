WhatsApp | Why is WhatsApp closing your account and who will be affected as of March 31st? | data

The WhatsApp , the Meta-owned platform, always releases news about its functionalities and tricks to get a better experience in using it; However, it can also make drastic decisions that can harm millions of people. Few days ago, the platform announced the final closing of several accounts for some reasons which we will share with you below.

However, the app can close your account at the end of March for a series of details you get wrong The WhatsApp . Do you know which one they are? It should be noted that The app mentions on its website A series of points you should know by now. On mag tell you.

For these reasons, WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March

If your account has been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, you may not be able to use it at the end of March in case you want to sign in again.

And WhatsApp will not be used by those who use modded apps like WhatsApp Plus.

Another detail is that if you spam often on WhatsApp, creating lists or broadcast groups to be able to send a specific message, they can also close your account.

If you are one of the people who has been blocked by many at the same time in less than a day, you must also say goodbye to your account as it will be deleted.

WhatsApp, like Facebook, fights fake news. In order to improve its filters, the app will delete the account of those people responsible for posting fake news .

. If you share documents, your WhatsApp account may not be censored, but if you send files related to the modified software, you can say goodbye to them.

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on March 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

asc d2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

How many days was the WhatsAPP account deleted?

according to WhatsApp Help CenterTo maintain security, reduce data retention, and protect the privacy of our users, WhatsApp accounts are generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity. Inactivity means that the user has not connected to WhatsApp.

What are the new conditions for WhatsApp?

according to WhatsApp Help CenterThe app has made changes to its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy regarding messaging between businesses and their customers on WhatsApp and we started rolling them out in January 2021. As part of this update, it also provides more information about how it collects, shares, and uses data.

WHEN I DELETE THE WHATSAPP ACCOUNT, WILL OTHERS KNOW?

It will take up to 30 days to delete the account. This is because WhatsApp needs time to process all the messages that are sent and received in your account. If someone sends you a message during this time, you will receive a notification that your account has been deactivated, the site confirms. deletingsolutions.com.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

Have you noticed this hole at the top of your smartphone screen? Here we will tell you what function it performs. (Photo: mag)

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

How to hide your name from WhatsAPP groups

Don’t want anyone to see your name in WhatsApp groups? Learn the trick to hide it. (Photo: Sports)

The first thing will be to enter this site Participate .

. Select what is in the box and copy it.

At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.

Click on Settings and from there on Profile.

You will be given the option to edit your name.

At that time, the previously copied text should be pasted.

It is better to paste it as many times as you like.

At that time you will see that your name will remain blank.

With this, every time you are added to a WhatsApp group, members will only see your number.

How to clean the speaker from the mobile phone?

Using a soft-bristled brush, with consistent but not too strong strokes, can help us remove dust and dirt. Try to use the shallow part of the brush, rather than trying to push the bristles deeply into the speaker holes, so as not to damage the mesh and website details. xatakamovil.com.

How do I know what type of input my cell phone has?

USB type cthe current standard connection for phones Android. by location Lowi.esAnd the If you have a mobile phone Android Relatively new, or you bought it a year or two ago, and were high-end or average quality, your connection will be USB type c. You will get to know it by two main things: It is slightly larger than the micro USB connector.

Why shouldn’t the cell phone key be put into the small hole below

The answer is very simple. There is the main microphone for the Android cell phone.

In the event that you insert the key that the cell phone case brings, you could put some pressure on your device and end up drowning it out.

As you know, microphones have a small piece of cloth covering them in order to improve the sound.

When you insert an item with a point, it is possible that the said web will break, causing the microphone not to work on your cell phone.

To change the microphone, if it is broken, you will have to pay a lot of money because it is a rare piece that breaks.

How to activate the secret menu on your Android phone

The first thing will be to enter the settings of your cell phone.

Then find the Systems section.

At that moment, you should tap About phone.

In the Transfer Number section, you will have to press 6 times in a row to activate the secret menu.

Now go back to Systems and you will see an option called “For Developers”.

In that secret menu, you can configure the location of your cell phone.

Also change the animation of your device, how you want to use the USB port, etc.

This option will be very useful if you need to improve the speed of your computer.

