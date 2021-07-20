While the number of infections and deaths from COVID 19 increases in the United States, the unvaccinated are the least afraid of the delta variant

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk to a restaurant amid the easing of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US. April 4, 2021. (Reuters) / Emily Elkonen / Archive

The number of new coronavirus cases in all 50 states in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day, with numbers based on seven-day averages. This kind of increase in infections has not been observed since the peak in the spring of 2020, which runs in the Northern Hemisphere from March to June. Saturday 31,281 new cases were reported in the country, with 22,080 people hospitalized and 272 deaths.

In some cases, the situation is more worrying than in others. On Rhode Island, for example, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, The number of infections tripled from week to week. In Maine and Vermont, two of the states with the highest vaccination numbers, the numbers were close to trebling. In Massachusetts, Alaska, and Kentucky, the number doubled in the past week. While the numbers in Minnesota, Florida and Texas were close to double.

It has always been known that with a vaccine people can still get infected, but with milder cases. And while medical authorities continue to point out that this is the case, there is concern that as the new delta variable expands, deaths from the virus will also increase. After the highest level since the beginning of the epidemic, which was recorded two weeks ago, the number of deaths from COVID 19 increased by 24.7 percent in the United States. At the moment, the delta variant is the most widespread in the country.

In this context, a high percentage of the population in the United States has chosen not to be vaccinated. For months, the vaccine has been available to anyone who wants it, as long as they are over 12 years old. HoweverTo date, only 49.1 percent of the population has attained complete immunity (Any two doses if needed).

According to a survey by consulting firm YouGov90% of those who decide not to get vaccinated do so because they fear the consequences of the vaccine more than the effects of the virus if they contract it.

Series CBS He conducted his own survey to try to understand Americans’ behavior regarding the vaccine. Unvaccinated people are least afraid of the new delta variant.

Forty-eight percent of those not vaccinated, or at least not fully vaccinated, responded with concern about the delta variant. However, among those fully vaccinated, 72 percent responded out of fear of the new variant of the virus, even knowing they were at lower risk by having the antibodies.

When non-vaccinators were asked why they were not vaccinated in the same survey, 53 percent said they were concerned about side effects.. And 50% of them said they did not trust the federal government, while 45% said they did not believe in science.

Furthermore, 68 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

