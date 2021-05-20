Why did Jorge Campos not play in Europe?

After more than 20 years in retirement as a professional player, there is still a question as to why his career outside of Mexican clubs (Photo: Twitter / @ HEstadodeMex)

One of the legendary goalkeepers of Mexican soccer, Jorge Campos Navaretti, Legacy in history The best goalkeepers the world of football has seen. He had great qualities as well as being an exceptional striker and surprised the crowd.

despite this, It cannot be seen victorious on the other side of the continent. With the talent, ability and charisma of the great player, You can never migrate to Europe And playing with some foreign clubs.

a Over 20 years of retirement As a professional player, there is still a question as to why his career outside of Mexican clubs, as he left a legacy for every player.

The current sports broadcaster faced this question last December 2019, company Christian Martinelli, Dizzy Luis Garcia And Carlos Luis Guerrero warrior They asked about Al-Khaled why this signature did not happen.

It was believed that Jorge Campos was never interested in leaving the country, as he was a player with roots in Mexico (Photo: Quartoscuro)

In a video clip of the YouTube channel of Dr. Before listing the semi-finals between Morelia and America in that tournament, Garcia spoke in the privacy of their journey about some issues from Campos’ past.

It was thought that Jorge Campos was never interested in dating From the country, where he was a player rooted in Mexico and his native Acapulco Guerrero, despite this, the same Brody I admit it He got an offer.

In an atmosphere of exchanging jokes between commentators Azteca TVCampos admitted that a club in Europe tried to sign him for a fee $ 5 Million US DollarsAlthough it was a huge amount at the time, the opportunity did not materialize.

In 1998, Campos played with the Chicago Fire of the MLS (Image: Cuartoscuro)

“I’m going to pass on part of the information to you, $ 5 million was given to me at that time, and I’m not going to give the team, and I’m not going to give the name. Here it is, with great respect but it came to me by fax,” explained the former national team.

Looking at this statement, Luis Garcia did not believe him and commented that he was making up that tale. Without further information, citizen Acapulco dropped the topic and did not speak about it again.

This is not the first time Sagittarius legend He faces this question, because in an interview with Liga MX I conducted in 2020 and he saved it ESPN, I confirm that He did not have an offer to train with a team From “the other side of the pond.”

By itself, there was never an official approach, that is, many promoters commented on me, but a team as such, no. I migrated to MLS because I envisioned a promising future for that league and because of how close it was. ”

Jorge Campos currently works as a commentator for Azteca Deportes (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It must be remembered that the former goalkeeper’s career began at 1988 With th University clubAfter that he played for Atlante, he was there where he boosted his chance to get out of the country because a group Los Angeles Galaxy He offered to sign a Mexican in the Major League Soccer (MLS), so for the Season 1996-97 I played in America.

He became the first major foreign character to enter the league, which he enjoyed very much Popular with the masses American.

He returned to wear the colors of Cruz Azul, but with Oscar Perez in goal, he was an attacking goalkeeper and substitute.

With a file Called to MLS I played with him Chicago Fire in 1998, Where it was only a year. Later he returned with the team that made his debut to sign his career as goalkeeper for Puma.

Read on:

Why Martinoli and Dr. Garcia called Jorge Campos the “Immortal”

The day Jorge Campos played against Messi and showed his best saves

Goalkeeper day: What was Jorge Campos’ most influential match with the national team