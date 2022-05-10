Will Smith: How much did he pay for his leading role in I, robot | movies | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Immediately, will Smith He could be going through one of his toughest moments in acting yet After Chris Rock slapped him at the 2022 Oscars. It is said that the American He is in therapy to overcome it all And he lost some projects after that violent position in global television.

Although there has been a lot of speculation about his alleged job loss, the actor won’t be affected much financially because, over the years, he has made a huge amount of money for his work, not only in movies, but also for his stage as a musician, especially when I was very young.

Although Smith has had many lead roles in blockbuster movies, this time we will remember his theater in “I, a Robot” and the amount of money he put into his pockets to work there. If you are interested in learning more about this artist’s fortune, feel free to continue reading this note.

Will Smith punches Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

How much would Smith make for his role in “I, Robot”?

One of the main works of . was released in 2004 which dealt with robots within a futuristic society will Smith Until now it is remembered and broadcast on some TV channels. As expected at those times, the film was a success and earned a large sum of money.

One of the pillars of this film in obtaining the desired results was the hero of this article who, before filming, reached an agreement with the producer to obtain a total 28 million dollarsAccording to the information published by the portal celebrity net worth.

In this way, the actor is confirmed to be one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood for a long time, and definitely his award academy As the best actor in the movie “King Richard” he would have made his career continue to grow, but his actions at the party made everything stand out and everything is uncertain.

Will Smith in a scene from “I, Robot” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

How rich is Smith?

According to the same portal already mentioned above, Will Smith has a fortune of more than 350 million dollars, which was obtained from all the work that he did throughout his years, since he was just a young man.

It should be noted that his income is not only taken into account for his roles in films, his play in music is also taken into account and what he generates through social networks, platforms where he has millions of followers which is very attractive to any company. that want to promote a brand.