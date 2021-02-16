With Love, Victor: This is how the series “With Love, Victor” about a young LGTBI + is shown by Disney + in Spain

Disney + ASPA Made an action thriller With Love Victor, Which is a TV production based on the hit 2018 movie “ With Love, Simon ” that tells a story Victor’s journey of self-discovery upon arrival at a new institute.

The The story of this young LGTBI + Descent into the digital giant on February 23 on Star Original.

The plot revolves around Victor (Michael Cimino), a teenager who has just moved to a new city where he has to adapt to his new classmates at Cricwood High School and all that requires; New friends, new loved ones and new infighting. When the situation becomes unbearable, Simon (Nick Robinson) befriends him to help him overcome life’s problems in high school.

Besides, Victor will have to Resolve doubts about their identity and also seek acceptance from their Latin family Very traditional ideas.

Robinson, the actor who starred in the original film, not only appeared repeatedly in cameo mode, but also returned to be the narrator of the protagonist’s story.

In 2018, “With Love, Simon” went down in history as the first movie from a major 20th Century Fox studio that starred in a gay love affair. Greg Berlanti’s film caused such a revolution that the production company decided to launch an idea for a spin-off series titled With Love, Victor.

Now, the series is directed and written by Isaac Abtaker and Elizabeth Berger (“This Is Us”), and co-stars Anthony Turbel, George Sir, Mason Gooding, Rachel Hilson, Baby Wood, and Isabella Ferreira, among others, after much controversy over where it might be possible. Broadcast it, reach Spain via Star Original Channel.

In the United States, the series premiered last June on Hulu, and was so successful that it was renewed for a second season.