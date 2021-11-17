With this trick, you can recover deleted messages

Although the application does not allow you to recover deleted messages from The WhatsApp There are a few tricks you can do to avoid this rule and we’ll tell you what they are.

This does not guarantee that you will be able to recover every deleted message, only the ones in your backup.

The trick You can try to restore them are:

To restore the content, the app must be closed allowing you to view the message even when the other person has deleted it. This trick is the simplest and only works as long as the notifications haven’t been updated.

Another way is through backup, and this works for Android or iOS users. The conditions of this tool are that no copy is made after deleting the message.

Message recovery apps

There are many applications that allow you to recover these messages, and some of them are:

For our iPhone users:

Tenorshare UltData

puzzle recovery

iMobie PhoneRescue

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

For Android users:

Ternorshare UltaData for Android

Jihosoft Data Recovery

Recova

Remo Recover for Android + C24

All of these apps have an easy-to-use system, although not all of them promise that they will be able to get them back.

The most recommended and safest method is by copying Safety That is why it is important to get the right composition, that is, it is carried out daily or at least once a week.

To do this, you must:

Open the application on your cell phone.

Go to the three dots in the upper right corner.

Open the menu.

Go to the Chats section.

Look for “Backup”.

There you can configure your copy configuration, and you can choose which days you want it to happen, whether the app can use your data and what content you want to save.

Try these tricks and get back that message the other person didn’t want to see.