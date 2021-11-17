Metroid Dread is receiving the 1.0.3 update – Nintenderos

A new update is now available in the game Nintendo Switch. This is the patch that the developers officially released on console recently Metroid dread.

specific, This version is 1.0.3 The game includes several fixes and tweaks aimed at improving the user experience on the hybrid console. You can check out the list of news below:

general repairs

Fixed an issue where Samus corruption detection would disappear under certain circumstances.

We have made the decision to fix this issue as there is a possibility that it happened inadvertently and if it does, it will result in a completely different gaming experience than the way it was supposed to be experienced in Metroid Dread.

This update appears to be targeting sprints, specifically to solve this error:

[Metroid Dread] Version 1.0.3 is released, and it seems to fix the door of the indomitable EMMI + Morph Ball. Interestingly, Nintendo added a note supposedly intended for speed runners, justifying why they fixed it (“it may have happened unintentionally”). There are no other changes in the note. https://t.co/kh0YFFHfgT – OatmealDome (OatmealDome) November 17, 2021

what do you think? Have you already updated it? Feel free to share in the comments if you find any news other than those mentioned in the list.

Source.