Wonderful pictures of the eruption of the Semeru volcano and the huge ash cloud that throws it

Drafting

BBC News World

4 hours

image source, Pay Amin Allah

One person died and 41 others suffered burns after a volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday.

Videos posted by responders and local media showed residents fleeing while a giant ash cloud rose from behind them.

image source, User Generated Content

The explosion occurred at about 14:30 local time (07:30 GMT). Local authorities set up a restricted area 5 kilometers from the crater.

Witnesses said that the rubble and thick smoke covered the neighboring villages, leaving them in complete darkness.

Mount Semeru rises 3,676 meters above sea level and previously erupted last December, forcing thousands of residents to seek refuge.

It is among nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the continental plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.