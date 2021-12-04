Wonderful pictures of the eruption of the Semeru volcano and the huge ash cloud that throws it
- Drafting
- BBC News World
One person died and 41 others suffered burns after a volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday.
Videos posted by responders and local media showed residents fleeing while a giant ash cloud rose from behind them.
The explosion occurred at about 14:30 local time (07:30 GMT). Local authorities set up a restricted area 5 kilometers from the crater.
Witnesses said that the rubble and thick smoke covered the neighboring villages, leaving them in complete darkness.
Mount Semeru rises 3,676 meters above sea level and previously erupted last December, forcing thousands of residents to seek refuge.
It is among nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Indonesia is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the continental plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.
