Wonderful pictures of the eruption of the Semeru volcano and the huge ash cloud that throws it

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Pay Amin Allah

One person died and 41 others suffered burns after a volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday.

Videos posted by responders and local media showed residents fleeing while a giant ash cloud rose from behind them.

image source, User Generated Content

The explosion occurred at about 14:30 local time (07:30 GMT). Local authorities set up a restricted area 5 kilometers from the crater.

Witnesses said that the rubble and thick smoke covered the neighboring villages, leaving them in complete darkness.

