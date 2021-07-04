Xiaomi begins the second phase of MIUI 12.5 rollout

With the onset of summer also leads to the next stage that Xiaomi will start publishing an update MIUI 12.5.0 Update For a large selection of models from its catalog. At this point, the mid-range and low-end models will be the lucky ones.

According to the calendar published by Xiaomi, during In July this year, more smartphones will be updated in its catalog. Especially globally, which models are two months behind China.

In the first stage, Xiaomi has updated its latest models as well as the phones that it recently introduced over the course of this year. starting from Now it’s the turn of the flagships of 2019 and its average and input range.

Which Xiaomi models will be updated to MIUI 12.5?

Confirmed models of this second stage that will begin to receive this long-awaited update will be:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

POCO F2 Pro

However, as happened in the previous stage, Xiaomi will include more models that were not initially on that list. Don’t despair because this much awaited update is coming to us little by little while it is expected to be MIUI 13 interface It will be presented next August.

