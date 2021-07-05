Earth will reach its minimum speed on July 5

this then 5 July 2021, our planet Earth It will pass the point farthest from the sun in its orbit, reaching a minimum speed, an astronomical phenomenon known as avioThis is tested annually between July 2-7.

The separation peak will occur at 22:06 UTC, which is around 17:06 in Mexico. By that time, the Earth and the Sun will meet at 152,100,533 kilometers, which is about five million kilometers more than the world rock bottom, the occasion on which the planet arrives maximum speed At about 110,700 kilometers per hour, this phenomenon occurred on January 2.

Normally the Earth revolves around the Sun, describing an elliptical orbit of 930 million km, at average speed It is 107,280 kilometers per hour, which means the distance traveled in 365 days and about 6 hours, and therefore a jump is calculated every four years. However, on July 5th, the Earth will rotate at an approximate speed of 103.536 kilometers per hourThey are separated by more than 7,000 kilometers per hour.

According to Kepler’s second law, the translation speed varies, increasing at trough and decreasing at aphelion. In 1609 a German astronomer and mathematician Johannes Kepler She described that all the planets move around the sun following elliptical orbits and that the lines connecting them cover the same period of time, meaning that when the planets are close to the sun in their orbit, they move faster than when they are farther away. .

In this way, the file minimum speed from the ground or from any of the other planets Experienced when these are more away from the sunAt shorter distances the orbital velocity is higher.

What happens on Earth when it is far from the sun?

The fact that the Earth is farthest from the sun does not mean, as some believe, that the differences in temperature. Which is that the seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis, that is, it is not related to the distance between our planet and the Earth. solar star .

fact that #afelio And perihelion a few days after the solstice is a coincidence. Apogee and perigee advance in the calendar by one day every 58 years due to the precursor of the curvature. In 1246 they coincided with the coups.#astronomy pic.twitter.com/P10ycqI7OL Carolina Jimenez c. (Okenfografia) July 4, 2020

Although it may seem paradoxical, what is happening is a phenomenon with respect to solar radiation. Although the summer of the northern hemisphere coincides with apogee on July 5, when إلا increase radiation on the earth.

But then, how can summer temperatures be higher in the northern hemisphere, far from the sun? The answer is very simple: despite its proximity to the Sun, there are a lot of it in the Southern Hemisphere more water , which means that the temperature does not rise much, unlike in the northern hemisphere, where the Earth warms more easily.

News by all means. Download a file a program

sections