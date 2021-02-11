Xiaomi is expanding the list of MIUI 12.5 compatible devices

Only a few hours though We cleared doubts about the arrival of MIUI 12.5Now, we bring you one last novelty that will undoubtedly make more than one happy person. and that is , Xiaomi has updated the list of MIUI 12.5 compatible smartphones With two new models.

After its global premiere, Xiaomi has revealed that MIUI 12.5 will arrive in the first two rounds for a total 16 different devices. Well, now, this list has expanded to a total of 18, with the addition Two of the most popular smartphones in the last year.

Specific, Xiaomi has added two of the most important smartphones in POCOThus broadening the MIUI 12.5 reach horizon. In addition, with this, the deployment plan has been revised, although the two groups we already knew were preserved as reported in The official web.

MIUI 12.5 rolling global publishing plan

Specifically, the new deployment plan Will continue to maintain two major groupsAdding the POCO X3 NFC s POCO F2 Pro. With this, MIUI 12.5 will arrive in the following way:

The first group : Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

: Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. the second group: Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 8 Pro, POCO F2 Pro, POCO X3 NFC, Redmi 9 y Redmi Note 9T.

Moreover, Xiaomi clarifies this The remaining devices will also be updated laterThat is to say, practically all of those smartphones that did not appear on the list that are two years old or younger, with occasional exceptions.

In short, very important news for users of POCO X3 NFC and POCO F2 Pro, which also in part, Leaves ahead of doubt as to whether the POCOPHONE F1 will end up receiving MIUI 12.5 or not.

