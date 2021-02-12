Free Fire: all bonus codes and how to redeem them

Action GarenaAnd the Free Fire It is constantly updated with various new content to keep the title live. Week after week Have New events s Novelties So that the title does not stop growing. Something that you should be grateful for is also getting digital codes Bonuses, Which varies over time and thanks to that we can Expand our group Without spending money. An example of these bonuses Longing for diamonds, The game currency, thanks to which we can purchase various items. Without further ado, we’ll tell you below How to retrieve these codes and which ones are currently available.

List of bonus codes available in Free Fire

SZ2L XKAW RQFD

PEM3 7PSM 4IYC

Boy WL3A T94W

Boy Y6XL 6QYR

BOOY K4Y9 SGLM

BOOY UYWJ SDHF

XP7A 5UNJ boy

BOOY NDXU 2CEM

Bowie AVML ZJ7N

MB3D J5QE VMDF

SA4G 6OM7 85 km





How to redeem Free Fire bonus codes

First we must introduce Free Fire Rewards Site Then we must log in with the account that we registered in Free Fire, whether it is Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. A box will appear where we have to change the code we got and a confirmation screen will appear. We enter the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question inside the mail section in the lobby as shown in the following image.





If we follow these simple steps, we can enjoy our free items in Garena’s Battle Royale. It is important to keep in mind that symbols must contain at least 12 characters, and these, in turn, may include uppercase letters and numbers. Do not forget that we will not be able to redeem the codes if we are playing with a guest account, so we will necessarily have to link our account to access them. If we have a problem with some of these codes, we can visit Support page Inside the official portal.