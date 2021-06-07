You may lose your WhatsApp account for this reason | Pixabay

Everything seems to point to that The WhatsApp You can delete your account if you are inactive for this period of time so keep reading until you know everything we are talking about because it may interest you for sure.

During this observation you will know the time limit that you can find for yourself Inactive In WhatsApp so that the application does not delete or delete your account and all its information.

It is worth noting that more than 2 billion users around the world use a program WhatsApp said the instant messaging app which has become essential for social, family and work life, where we can send documents, photos, videos, gifs and more.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to view photos and videos without opening chat

However, if you are one of the people who installed the app and don’t use or open it from time to time, your email account risks getting deleted due to inactivity.

Moving on to the topic, there are many reasons why WhatsApp deletes an account temporarily or permanently, one of them is in violation of its terms and conditions that we accept when downloading the application from Google Play.

Within these terms are “Intellectual Property Policies: Your Copyrights and Trademarks”, it means that if we share pirated premieres, copyrighted PDFs and clothing imitations by WhatsApp Business, we can ban them forever.

This case occurred in India, where Mark Zuckerberg’s company deleted two accounts for the reasons mentioned above.

In addition, as if that were not enough, WhatsApp can delete our account without having to break its rules, simply by not using the application for a certain period, namely: 45 days and 120 days of inactivity.

As we all know mobile phone companies recycle numbers, it is not news, there is a possibility that they will give you a recycled number when you buy a new device or SIM, and if you are not lucky, this number may also be active in WhatsApp, that is, the previous owner Because your number did not delete his account and when you want to register your account, you will not be able to do so.

It may interest you: Show off her Kimberly-Louis charm in shorts with JD Pantoja!

Because of these problems is that WhatsApp gives a period of 45 days, if the previous owner of the number does not use the account in this time, the application will allow you to register with your new SIM card, and it will also automatically delete another account with all its information.

In short for all of the above, you are creating a new user from scratch, so your account will not exist.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can also delete your account and all its information if you do not use it in 120 days, this is done in order to secure our personal information.

Follow us on Google News and click our star

It is worth noting that you can recover your account again, however, all conversations will disappear, that is, as if you had just downloaded the application.

Previously, it was possible to forward a single message to 20 contacts at a time, however, WhatsApp realized that popular fake news or links created by scammers to steal personal information under the phishing method spread faster.

This is how the above-mentioned functionality was initially restricted in India, the country where fake news or hoaxes are frequently shared, and later on, the same procedure was applied to all users across the globe.

In this way, WhatsApp stated that when the message is forwarded 5 or more times, it is considered as a “Frequently Forwarded Message”, appearing with the double arrow icon as we see in the following image.