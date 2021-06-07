On Day One, Xbox Game Pass will receive an anticipated premiere this month

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Editorial: the games / Facebook social networking site / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums

Microsoft has a clear strategy to attract more and more players to it Xbox Game Pass: View more premieres for the first day of service. Several launches of this type are already planned over the next few months, but it seems that there will be a surprise for users this month.

According to recent reports, one of the highlights of June will make its live debut on the service. While it is entirely possible, it is important to note that neither Microsoft nor Bandai Namco, who are responsible for the game in question, have confirmed the information so far.

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for 10 MXNAvailable here

Scarlet Nexus It can arrive on the first day of Xbox Game Pass

The launch of the .. the launch of the .. the take off of the Scarlet Nexus A few weeks later, it will be released on June 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The title was announced at an Xbox event and the demo hit Microsoft platforms first.

Thus, the company has an agreement with Bandai Namco, at least in terms of advertising and beta. Given this, many believe that there is a possibility that Scarlet Nexus For the first time live on Xbox Game Pass.

Jeff Grob, journalist from GamesBeatShare the latest version of the podcast Xbox India. It was there that he revealed that, thanks to some sources, he knows that the new Bandai Namco will arrive on the first day of service.

He also commented that agreements for first-day premieres usually close a few weeks after the games premiere. Grubb believes Microsoft has earned a cartoon-style moniker and that Bandai Namco will benefit from an initial boost, as well as from sales recorded on the rest of the platforms.

As mentioned, at the moment everything is a rumor, but the idea is not so far fetched. It was recently confirmed that several games will be joining Xbox Game Pass from day one, including There is a paradox s independent productions.

Discover: These 5 games will say goodbye to Xbox Game Pass very soon

We recommend you to visit this page To read all the news about Xbox Game Pass. on the other side, Here You’ll find more information about Xbox in general.

Fountain

More Stories

You may lose your WhatsApp account for this reason

14 hours ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire launched bonus codes for today, June 6, 2021 | Redeem Codes | free swag | diary | today | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

22 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Learn how to record a call without the other person suspecting it | Applications | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

LoL: Riot’s Small Changes To Rework Dr. Mundo that players fell in love with

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Video: NASA publishes a visualization of the Earth’s passage from the solar eclipse on June 10th

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Get this free Xbox game from the Microsoft Store in Argentina

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

42 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring