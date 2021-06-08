WhatsApp Web | How to activate hidden messages | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The computer is not only used to connect remotely or check social networks, but they also do it for chatting as in the old days. This time using the platform WhatsApp Web In terms of, after scanning your QR code, you can view your conversations on a giant screen.

However, not many realize that it is actually possible to activate in WhatsApp Web Now popular messages that disappear or self-destruct, the same messages that you can also enable from your Android or iOS mobile phone, a function that many find exciting within a program .

How do you do that? It should be noted that the messages that disappear are usually those that are not read after 7 days by a particular person or contact. This way it will show you that your text has been removed.

When you activate it, you and the other person will receive a notification that this option exists WhatsApp Web It is configured so that both are aware that the tool is configured.

The steps are very simple and if you do it on a cell phone, this option may be somewhat hidden WhatsApp Web . For this, you do not need to rely on a third-party app or APK of unknown origins:

The first thing to do is to access WhatsApp Web from the Windows 10 app or from a browser.

When you scan your QR code, now go to any user.

This way you can activate messages that disappear on WhatsApp Web. (Photo: mag)

Click on his profile picture and you will see all the details as well as some information about him.

At the bottom there is an option that says “Temporary Messages”.

Click on it and a new window will appear to activate “disappeared messages”.

that easy. Now you can chat without problems and if that person does not see your messages after 7 days on WhatsApp Web, they will be deleted without you doing anything.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.