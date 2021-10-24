YouTube Music | So you can listen to songs when the screen is off and without being special | SPORTS-PLAY

youtube music It is a music streaming service where you can find the genre, group or artist of your choice. This platform was developed by Google and currently has two versions: Free and Premium, the first allows you to watch music videos with ads, while the second removes them, and also gives you the ability to listen to any audio clip with the screen locked.

Did you know that you can listen to music with the screen off completely for free and without installing third-party apps? You just have to wait for next Wednesday, November 3, the day that youtube music 16.90 soles (Peruvian currency) will not be charged to listen to your favorite tracks with the screen locked, it means that the songs will continue to play in the background even if you open other apps or turn off the mobile screen.

This decision was made so that YouTube Music competes directly with Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music apps that have already included this feature in their services, Engadget Android. However, many are wondering, isn’t there a premium version anymore? The answer is no, because it is not the only change, we will explain Features of the paid version with the free version that will be effective from the following month .

YouTube Music Premium

You can play music with the screen off without ads.

You can play ad-free videos.

Skip unlimited number of songs without ads.

YOUTUBE MUSIC GRATUITO