WhatsApp | The trick to eliminate in a second a case you uploaded by mistake | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp 2021 started with one of the worst crises that cost millions of users, however, he knew how to solve it by creating new tools that provide more privacy and security for internet users, including: temporary messages, see-only option, fingerprint lock, multi-mode devices, etc. This time, the green app was testing a new functionality to quickly remove cases you’ve uploaded by mistake. Take note.

This is the Undo Submit Status tool, currently only available in beta 2.21.22.6 of The WhatsApp For Android, this consists of quickly deleting a status (photo, video, text) you’ve posted, because just like in Gmail, you’ll have a certain amount of seconds to undo the post without having to do it manually.

When you post something, the message “Status Submitted” will appear at the bottom and an “Undo” option will appear at the bottom. When you press the latter, another notification will appear telling you that the status has been deleted.

Pressing undo the status is automatically deleted (Image: Mag)

Currently, to delete a photo you shared in states The WhatsApp (stable version), you have to scroll to the status section and tap on the three horizontal dots (…) for your stories, then tap for a few seconds on the photo, video or text you want to delete so that it is highlighted and finally tap on the trash icon on top .

Without a doubt, it is a rather long and tedious process and there is even a risk that other people have already seen your status or taken a screenshot of it.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID