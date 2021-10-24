WhatsApp | The trick to eliminate in a second a case you uploaded by mistake | SPORTS-PLAY

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

2021 started with one of the worst crises that cost millions of users, however, he knew how to solve it by creating new tools that provide more privacy and security for internet users, including: temporary messages, see-only option, fingerprint lock, multi-mode devices, etc. This time, the green app was testing a new functionality to quickly remove cases you’ve uploaded by mistake. Take note.

Look: WhatsApp: Trick to translate app messages automatically

This is the Undo Submit Status tool, currently only available in beta 2.21.22.6 of For Android, this consists of quickly deleting a status (photo, video, text) you’ve posted, because just like in Gmail, you’ll have a certain amount of seconds to undo the post without having to do it manually.

Look: WhatsApp: Trick to activate “Halloween Mode” in the app

When you post something, the message “Status Submitted” will appear at the bottom and an “Undo” option will appear at the bottom. When you press the latter, another notification will appear telling you that the status has been deleted.

Pressing undo the status is automatically deleted (Image: Mag)

Currently, to delete a photo you shared in states The WhatsApp (stable version), you have to scroll to the status section and tap on the three horizontal dots (…) for your stories, then tap for a few seconds on the photo, video or text you want to delete so that it is highlighted and finally tap on the trash icon on top .

Without a doubt, it is a rather long and tedious process and there is even a risk that other people have already seen your status or taken a screenshot of it.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

  • First, enter From your Android phone And click on “Be a validator”.
  • Then click “You can download it from Google Play”.
  • It will open the Play Store for you to download WhatsApp beta.
  • If you already have the trial version installed, you will only have to update it.

More Stories

YouTube Music | So you can listen to songs when the screen is off and without being special | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp and mobile phones where the application will stop working

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Trick to activate “Halloween Mode” in the app | October 31 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Overwatch renames McCree as Cole Cassidy – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

For the first time, traces of early life have been discovered inside a 2.5 billion-year-old sapphire

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This is what the new graphics for GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas look like

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Russian cosmonaut takes part in Science Week in Nicaragua

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

The hopeful message from Fernando Alonso at the US Grand Prix: “It’s going to be complicated, but…”

30 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | The trick to eliminate in a second a case you uploaded by mistake | SPORTS-PLAY

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

They lift the largest snake in the world with a crane; The video spreads on the networks

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Janet Yellen stressed that the United States will not lose control of inflation

37 mins ago Leland Griffith