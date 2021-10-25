WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

If you are one of the people they communicate with every day WhatsApp Web To solve work, school or personal problems, you must know all the advantages that this provides instant messaging platform.

On this occasion, we tell you the things that you can do on WhatsApp Web and not on WhatsApp for the mobile version, so note that the next time you have to decide which one to use, it will be easier.

WhatsApp Web, what can’t be done about WhatsApp. Photo: Pixabay

Differences between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web

Job The WhatsApp WhatsApp Web
send messages Yes Yes
Send photos Yes Yes
Add photo filters Yes No
Add comments to photos Yes Yes
Send multiple photos at once Yes Yes
Send pictures with the camera Yes Yes
Send videos Yes Yes
Share documents Yes Yes
Sharing contacts Yes Yes
Share location Yes No
audio sharing Yes No
Send emoji Yes Yes
Send GIFS Yes Yes
Send stickers Yes Yes
Send voice messages Yes Yes
Voice calls Yes No
video calls Yes No
View cases Yes Yes
Create countries Yes No
Searches for conversation and contact Yes Yes
Search within a conversation Yes Yes
Edit your profile Yes Yes
empty conversation Yes Yes
Set conversation Yes Yes
Archive conversations Yes Yes
silent conversation Yes Yes
Mark as unread Yes Yes
Set privacy Yes No
Security Configuration Yes No
Set change number Yes No
Configure notifications Yes Yes
set wallpapers Yes Yes
Prohibited configuration Yes Yes
Configure automatic download Yes No
Check data usage Yes No
add a contact Yes No
Create a group Yes Yes
Create broadcast Yes No

As you can see, WhatsApp Web has almost the same functions as the mobile version, so you can do most things, like send photos, messages, documents, videos and contacts, among other things.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp Web, this way you can activate the invisible mode

Just in the sharing functions there are some things you can’t do like location or audio, but when it comes to audio you can apply a little trick and send it as a document, you just have to attach it.

From now on, the rest of the options are available for both versions, such as using emojis, GIFs, and stickers, and the same happens with searches within a conversation, you can do it either way.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp is setting a deadline again for accepting its policies

Perhaps one noticeable difference is that WhatsApp Web does not allow audio or video calls and that the account configuration options are also limited.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our section Technique.

More Stories

WhatsApp | The trick to eliminate in a second a case you uploaded by mistake | SPORTS-PLAY

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

YouTube Music | So you can listen to songs when the screen is off and without being special | SPORTS-PLAY

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp and mobile phones where the application will stop working

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Trick to activate “Halloween Mode” in the app | October 31 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Overwatch renames McCree as Cole Cassidy – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

For the first time, traces of early life have been discovered inside a 2.5 billion-year-old sapphire

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Want to take a data science course at IIT..- News18 Telugu

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

Noel Lyon, US F4 Champion

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

So you can sterilize your pets for free in Bogotá

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Noel Leon defeats USA F4

12 mins ago Leland Griffith