WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

If you are one of the people they communicate with every day WhatsApp Web To solve work, school or personal problems, you must know all the advantages that this provides instant messaging platform.

On this occasion, we tell you the things that you can do on WhatsApp Web and not on WhatsApp for the mobile version, so note that the next time you have to decide which one to use, it will be easier.

WhatsApp Web, what can’t be done about WhatsApp. Photo: Pixabay



Differences between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web

Job The WhatsApp WhatsApp Web send messages Yes Yes Send photos Yes Yes Add photo filters Yes No Add comments to photos Yes Yes Send multiple photos at once Yes Yes Send pictures with the camera Yes Yes Send videos Yes Yes Share documents Yes Yes Sharing contacts Yes Yes Share location Yes No audio sharing Yes No Send emoji Yes Yes Send GIFS Yes Yes Send stickers Yes Yes Send voice messages Yes Yes Voice calls Yes No video calls Yes No View cases Yes Yes Create countries Yes No Searches for conversation and contact Yes Yes Search within a conversation Yes Yes Edit your profile Yes Yes empty conversation Yes Yes Set conversation Yes Yes Archive conversations Yes Yes silent conversation Yes Yes Mark as unread Yes Yes Set privacy Yes No Security Configuration Yes No Set change number Yes No Configure notifications Yes Yes set wallpapers Yes Yes Prohibited configuration Yes Yes Configure automatic download Yes No Check data usage Yes No add a contact Yes No Create a group Yes Yes Create broadcast Yes No

As you can see, WhatsApp Web has almost the same functions as the mobile version, so you can do most things, like send photos, messages, documents, videos and contacts, among other things.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp Web, this way you can activate the invisible mode

Just in the sharing functions there are some things you can’t do like location or audio, but when it comes to audio you can apply a little trick and send it as a document, you just have to attach it.

From now on, the rest of the options are available for both versions, such as using emojis, GIFs, and stickers, and the same happens with searches within a conversation, you can do it either way.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp is setting a deadline again for accepting its policies

Perhaps one noticeable difference is that WhatsApp Web does not allow audio or video calls and that the account configuration options are also limited.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our section Technique.