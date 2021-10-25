WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version
If you are one of the people they communicate with every day WhatsApp Web To solve work, school or personal problems, you must know all the advantages that this provides instant messaging platform.
On this occasion, we tell you the things that you can do on WhatsApp Web and not on WhatsApp for the mobile version, so note that the next time you have to decide which one to use, it will be easier.
Differences between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web
|Job
|The WhatsApp
|WhatsApp Web
|send messages
|Yes
|Yes
|Send photos
|Yes
|Yes
|Add photo filters
|Yes
|No
|Add comments to photos
|Yes
|Yes
|Send multiple photos at once
|Yes
|Yes
|Send pictures with the camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Send videos
|Yes
|Yes
|Share documents
|Yes
|Yes
|Sharing contacts
|Yes
|Yes
|Share location
|Yes
|No
|audio sharing
|Yes
|No
|Send emoji
|Yes
|Yes
|Send GIFS
|Yes
|Yes
|Send stickers
|Yes
|Yes
|Send voice messages
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice calls
|Yes
|No
|video calls
|Yes
|No
|View cases
|Yes
|Yes
|Create countries
|Yes
|No
|Searches for conversation and contact
|Yes
|Yes
|Search within a conversation
|Yes
|Yes
|Edit your profile
|Yes
|Yes
|empty conversation
|Yes
|Yes
|Set conversation
|Yes
|Yes
|Archive conversations
|Yes
|Yes
|silent conversation
|Yes
|Yes
|Mark as unread
|Yes
|Yes
|Set privacy
|Yes
|No
|Security Configuration
|Yes
|No
|Set change number
|Yes
|No
|Configure notifications
|Yes
|Yes
|set wallpapers
|Yes
|Yes
|Prohibited configuration
|Yes
|Yes
|Configure automatic download
|Yes
|No
|Check data usage
|Yes
|No
|add a contact
|Yes
|No
|Create a group
|Yes
|Yes
|Create broadcast
|Yes
|No
As you can see, WhatsApp Web has almost the same functions as the mobile version, so you can do most things, like send photos, messages, documents, videos and contacts, among other things.
Just in the sharing functions there are some things you can’t do like location or audio, but when it comes to audio you can apply a little trick and send it as a document, you just have to attach it.
From now on, the rest of the options are available for both versions, such as using emojis, GIFs, and stickers, and the same happens with searches within a conversation, you can do it either way.
Perhaps one noticeable difference is that WhatsApp Web does not allow audio or video calls and that the account configuration options are also limited.
For more information on this and other topics, visit our section Technique.
