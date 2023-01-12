▷ Canfranc submits its candidacy for the 2025 Mountain and Trail Running World Championship

Director General of Sports in the Government of Aragon Mariano Soriano; with Canfranco Mayor Fernando Sánchez; Canfranc-Canfranc Race Director Alex Varela, Sergio Mayayo as a member of the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) World Council, and Fernando Blasco, Director of TUHUESCA, introduced this morning Kanfrank is a bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Trail and Mountain Run Championships.

Canfranc was one of the finalists to celebrate this test in 2023, behind Innsbruck (Austria). This is the proposal being promoted and led by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of Aragon.

Canfranc-Canfranc is truly a world class event. His long career in 2025 will go towards his twentieth anniversary. By then, it will have hosted several Spanish RFEA Trail Running Championships, no less than 3 editions of the WMRA Mountain Running World Cup and even the main WMRA World Cup, which is already being prepared for 2024. That is why there is “great enthusiasm” for the achievement Quality step. The app is called Canfrank Pyreneeshas a budget of about 2 million euros and there is a lot of confidence in it, “we know we are in a good position,” says the first mayor, Fernando Sánchez.

An ambitious project in the Pyrenees

The candidacy proposal, which was submitted at the Alurte Mountain Risk Management Center, in Canfranc Estación, is an ambitious project to celebrate in the Pyrenees, which It will host a major sporting event for a week, along with a mountain festival with multiple activities to enjoy the best of nature, history and traditions of the Pyrenees mountain range.

On the other hand, the holding of this test in Aragon would be a historic occasion because it coincides with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of this competition, which was born in 1985 from the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) and recreated with World Athletics, International Superrunners Association (IAU) and the Association International Running Tour (ITRA) in the new unified version of the mountain and trail running race that started in Thang Mai 2022 (Thailand).

the proof

Regarding the sports side, the test will have five modes: Junior sub20, Uphill, Classic, Marathon and Ultra.

Altogether, yesTeams from more than 60 countries, represented by 800 athletes, are expected to compete.

Despite the strength of traditional rivals such as Uganda, the United States, Kenya, Italy, Switzerland, France and Great Britain, Spain is aiming for the maximum in Canfranc Pirineos 2025, as evidenced by the significant role played by the RFEA team, which won seven medals in Thailand 2022.

The final decision of world athletics will be known ahead of the 2023 World Track and Mountain Championships Innsbruck, which will be held from June 6-10.

Mariano Soriano said that this candidacy is The result of a collective effort of three departments and organizers. “We are backed by experience, Canfranc-Canfranc organization, previous candidacy work and this year’s master’s exam.” That is why “we believe and are convinced that we will win, that is why we have worked a lot of time to prepare a complete project, which is not just a world championship and puts the Pyrenees on the show of mountaineering events.”.