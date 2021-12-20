11 new items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos
We get an interesting post related to one of the most notable Switch titles. In this case we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
In the post that we leave for you below, we can find out more news that is included in the released update this week. We already share that with you Now it’s possible Fragments of the thyroid gland appear on the coast of our island. Before it was exclusive to Captain Islands.
Well, apart from this, data experts found more hidden news in patch 2.0.4. They are as follows:
- Have been found 11 new items Corresponding to the horoscope numbers for all future New Year’s events, joining the figurine and tiger of the zodiac added in 2021 and 2022.
- These things can be found among TeleNook special items from December 22nd to January 5th every year, with the corresponding element according to the next year’s zodiac animal for 1,600 grains each. For example, the tiger number 2022 will be available in late 2021 and early 2022.
- The full list is:
- It is not known if more items will be added to TeleNook in the future.

What is your opinion? We read to you in the comments. You also have our full coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons here.
