11 new items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

In the post that we leave for you below, we can find out more news that is included in the released update this week. We already share that with you Now it’s possible Fragments of the thyroid gland appear on the coast of our island. Before it was exclusive to Captain Islands.

Well, apart from this, data experts found more hidden news in patch 2.0.4. They are as follows:

Have been found 11 new items Corresponding to the horoscope numbers for all future New Year’s events, joining the figurine and tiger of the zodiac added in 2021 and 2022.

These things can be found among TeleNook special items from December 22nd to January 5th every year, with the corresponding element according to the next year's zodiac animal for 1,600 grains each. For example, the tiger number 2022 will be available in late 2021 and early 2022.

The full list is:

zodiac mouse shape 2020, 2032 zodiac bull shape 2021, 2033 zodiac tiger statue 2022, 2034 zodiac rabbit figurine 2023, 2035 zodiac dragon character 2024, 2036 zodiac snake shape 2025, 2037 zodiac horse statue 2026, 2038 zodiac sheep statue 2027, 2039

zodiac monkey shape 2028, 2040 rooster zodiac statue 2029, 2041 zodiac dog statue 2030, 2042 zodiac pig statue 2031, 2043 zodiac pig statue 2031, 2043

You can also have all these numbers Katrina . If you talk to her on Key Faun and she tells you you’ve had bad luck, you can purchase a purifying effect for her for 10,000 pills and receive one of her items in the mail the next day. Now all these horoscope numbers have been added to List of potential rewards that Katrina can send us. You can send it to us no matter what time of year and year we are in.

It is not known if more items will be added to TeleNook in the future.

