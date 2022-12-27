2022: The year soccer in the United States far surpassed that in Mexico

Regionally and globally, American football has proven to be better than any other football in CONCACAF. At club level, he struck a historic blow for the first time in 17 years. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

2022 will be a year to brag about in Mexican football. the The United States prevailed as the best team From the region with remarkable dominance in domestic duels and outstanding performance in the World Cup in Qatar, but not only that, but at the club level football Proved Realized improvements in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Mexican national team finished the year behind the United States in the FIFA rankings El Tri did not participate well in the World Cup and fell two places in the ranking shared by the highest soccer body on national teams.

The growth and development of the sport in the American Federation has yielded its first great fruits in the year that is drawing to a close. Although it was expected that Mexican football can be left behindThe idea that arch-rival achieved this is a hard truth to digest, despite the fact that it is more than well deserved. Although there is a clear answer about which actor is the best since the summer of 2021, it has been confirmed in 2022.

Only in the World Cup, the US team He was the only CONCACAF representative to advance to the round of 16, a tournament in which Mexico barely got third place in their groups, like Costa Rica. Canada, for its part, was saved from being the worst team in the edition had it not been for the poor performance of the hosts.

The US national team was the only CONCACAF representative to qualify for the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bench

After being excluded from Russia 2018, American football has undergone a major reshaping as there was no place for many historical figures and new strategies were implemented. The stars and stripes group began its ascension in the summer of 2021 when Reigned as the winners of the CONCACAF Nations League By defeating Mexico in the final (3-2).

just two months later, They upheld their dominance before three When they defeated him for the second consecutive final in the 2021 Gold Cup (1-0). As if that weren’t enough, so was the Mexican national team Defeated again in November That year, but the corresponding duel for the World Cup qualifiers (score 2-0).

For the second leg of the octagonal final, there was a scoreless draw in the Aztecs. it is, Mexico’s last victory over the United States dates back to 2019 in a friendly match.

In terms of performance in Qatar 2022, the Americans were the best representative of the region, being the only ones who were able to pass the group stage. And although they fell in the round of 16 to the Netherlands, the team made up of figures such as Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney or Giovanni Reina, left Good taste in the mouth project and future goals.

The Seattle Sounders became the team that managed to be crowned CONCACAF Champions League champions by defeating Puma Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Nicholson

2022 will also be remembered for being The end of the dominance that Mexican clubs have maintained since 2006. the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer became the team that managed to be crowned CONCACAF Champions League champions by defeating the Pumas of the National University and being the non-Mexican team to do so for the first time in 17 years.

But Cruz Azul, Santos and León are also responsible for this fact, the Liga MX representatives in the edition, who could not retain the title in the Mexican exhibitions either.

