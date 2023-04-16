4 products we recommend to you with our eyes closed

These are some of the tech products we’ve liked the most lately.

Charging the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Another week, one more compilation. We want you to make the best decisions possible, to buy the products that are truly worth it. For this reason, each and every one of us who brought Andro4L to life was created A small selection of those products that have surprised us latelythose devices we recommend to friends and family.

On this occasion, the person responsible for the compilation was Sergio Agudo, responsible for keeping us informed of everything that happens in the world of technology. next to, He was an early collaborator with Andro4all when it was still in its infancy. These are the devices Sergio wants to recommend.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 View on Amazon.co.uk: Sony WH-1000XM4

I had a chance to try them out and I’m not surprised Sergio chose them. sony headphones quality squandered, I discovered new voices in songs I had heard many times. In addition, they are light and comfortable, and you can spend the whole day with them.

These high-end headphones include: Noise cancelingAnd what a level. It will completely isolate you from the outside, and the disturbing sounds of the environment will be suppressed. If you want to enjoy your favorite music at its best, This Sony is a purchase you just can’t fail to make.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 View on Amazon.co.uk: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

I got the Korean company’s smartwatch, which we tested just a few months ago Score of 80 out of 100 in our tests. It left us more than satisfied, as it stands out for its screen quality, good performance and numerous functions designed for health.

You don’t have to own a Samsung cell phone to enjoy it, we have A sophisticated and highly integrated smartwatch that will become your loyal companion. It will monitor your sports activity, it will appear on your wrist and allow you to enjoy a program with many possibilities.

redmi panel

redmi panel View on Amazon.co.uk: redmi panel

The Xiaomi tablet is ideal for those who do not want to complicate themselves too much, for those who are looking for a good-sized device to enjoy series, movies and games. Now you have Just over 200 euros in its most complete versionIt’s a great buy.

The Redmi Pad has a 10.6-inch 90Hz display, one of MediaTek’s Helio processors, and a large 8,000mAh battery. Its value for money is exceptionalPractically no one can stand up to him.

Vampire survivors for Android

We end our selection with something different, a game for your smartphone. In this Survival RPG You will have to fight your way through multiple enemies and try to survive as long as possible. As its name suggests, your goal is to survive.

Vampire survivors

Its retro graphics and many possibilities will attract youBe careful or you’ll spend hours glued to your smartphone screen. have more than 1 million downloads on Google Play and 4.6 starsThis is not nonsense.

