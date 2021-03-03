6 new Xbox Game Pass games announced as of early March

Just a few moments ago, Microsoft confirmed it through The official blog From xbox it NBA 2K21 llegará a Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow. However, as usual, the company did not wait New Xbox Game Pass games announced starting in early March, Which will be available very soon, and thus will be joining List of all Xbox Game Pass games.

News of the games that will join the Xbox Game Pass in March 2021 is focused specifically on sports titles. As mentioned, other titles like Football Manager 2021 will be added to the arrival of the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise, as well as titles that will be integrated into EA Play in the coming days. We expected a few days ago. If you want to know what files are Xbox Game Pass games from early MarchTake a look below.

A new generation is making its mark on the NFL. Will it live up to the occasion? Change the way you play and control your own legacy. Become a true superstar in the world of American football or rule your favorite stars to lead them to the title with Madden NFL 2021.

Manage the club you love and compete for the biggest rewards in the game while building your legacy as one of the greatest managers in the world. By immersing yourself in the lively and breathable world of football, you will score the names of the upcoming youngsters and develop them to their fullest potential by developing a tactical strategy designed to capitalize on their strengths. With more than 2,000 clubs waiting for you to lead them to glory, where would you take your first step towards managerial greatness?

NBA 2K21 continues to push the boundaries as the most realistic and realistic basketball video game experience. Enjoy best-in-class gameplay and a unique immersion in all aspects of NBA basketball and basketball culture. Rise from high school to college league on your way to the NBA in MyCareer, or build your best group of latest NBA stars and legendary players on MyTeam to compete against other fierce collectors from around the world. Enter now and discover why everything in NBA 2K21 is a game.

Master the art of Star Wars combat in an authentic experimental experience Star Wars: Swarms . Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space battles with your squad and buckle up in a thrilling gameplay The History of Star Wars. Join Starfighter cabins in the New Republic and Empire fleet and fight 5v5 strategic space battles.

In EA SPORTS NHL 21, the most creative, resourceful and daring players are rewarded. This year you will be able to perform moves inspired by the most creative players in the league. The expanded and redesigned Be A Pro mode makes your journey to becoming one of the best players in the league even more immersive, with a dynamic chat system shaping everything from your relationship with the coaching staff to your paycheck and sponsorship negotiations … even your interactions off the field will affect chemistry in matches.