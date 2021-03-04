Photographer takes a strange picture of the International Space Station as it passes in front of the moon (PHOTO)

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The photo was taken while the astronauts were preparing for a spacewalks.

Space photographer Andrew McCarthy investigated Capture photo International Space Station (ISS) as it passes in front of the Copernicus Crater Colors, As the astronauts were preparing to perform an extrasolar activity (EVA, for its English acronym).

McCarthy was installed in Sacramento, California (USA), and used his telescope to capture the image, which he shared on Sunday, February 28 on social networks, where he commented on it at first glance The solar panels appear to be missing.

The photographer wrote: “This is because, despite being in a configuration that requires them to face the ground (also toward the sun), half of the panels are visible from the edge. Why is this happening?”

Then he indicated that the photo had been taken Preparation for EVA. “There is nothing to worry about! I have wonderful and rare Photo. About my favorite crater (Copernicus), nothing less. “

What’s more, Insisted on Which “instantly” became one of his “favorite” images not only to “capture a spacecraft from Earth”, but to enable me to see “clearly.” Reshaping the solar system Because of a mission that was broadcast live by NASA. “This is one of the rare moments when changes in the structure can be easily noticed from Earth due to a mission,” he concluded.

More Stories

6 new Xbox Game Pass games announced as of early March

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Japanese millionaire offers 8 places for a trip around the moon

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

The patents show that PlayStation wants you to use bananas as controllers

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Telegram will stop working on these mobiles and tablets

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Out of nowhere, the Wii U is receiving its first firmware update since 2018

2 days ago Leo Adkins

With this application you can “revive” your grandfather, grandfather, or whoever you want

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

SLP Central Hospital employees announce that operations are out of business due to lack of supplies

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

Photographer takes a strange picture of the International Space Station as it passes in front of the moon (PHOTO)

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Migrants in Ciudad Juarez were unable to enter the United States – USA and Canada – internationally

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Daddy Yankee surrenders to African kids dance to the rhythm of “trouble”

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

6.3 earthquake hits Larissa, Greece; Damage report

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring