7 New Features of iOS 16 Photos That You Couldn’t Do Before

Apple has completely redesigned its original Photos app and included exciting new features.

news iOS 16 They go well beyond a simple lock screen remake and the classic customization tweaks Apple has implemented here and there. The company with the delicious apple logo made all kinds of changes that delighted my viewers flow From WWDC 2022.

Some of the most important and exciting changes in iOS 16 We can find it in the renewed version of the application Pictures For iPhone – although many of these improvements will also be available in iPadOS 16. In this article we will take a look at all the new features that Apple has included in Photos for iOS 16.

iOS 16 software update will bring a lot of files newsletter Which will become the favorite functions of many users. Without further ado, we are going to highlight the most important new features of the iOS 16 Photos app.

All the photo news Apple introduced in iOS 16

Below we have listed all the changes implemented by the software engineers in the Photos app for the new iOS 16 update for iPhone.

Remove the background and isolate the subjects from the image

This is undoubtedly one of the Asterisk functions to display the new features of iOS 16. The most interesting and surprising feature of WWDC came without a specific name, but it is one of the most useful new features that will land in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 during the fall 2022 period.

Consists of users who are able to Isolate topics – Be it people, animals or things – from the photo and remove the background from it. just have to Keep holding your finger on the topic From the photo will determine the subject line. The application will provide us with a series of options to copy and share the crop, in such a way that in addition to removing the background, they will also be able to send the image of the subject to other applications. It is undoubtedly the genius of Apple that many users will use in their daily lives.

This feature is one of the most used by photo editors and creators, but this time they won’t need to use third party apps but can use them directly from the original iOS 16 Photos app.

Delete and merge duplicate photos

There are many apps on the App Store for Mac that are designed to save storage space and allow users to delete all their duplicate photos automatically. Until now, there was no similar alternative in the Photos app for iPhone, so users had to manually search for duplicate photos if they wanted to delete them.

Apple has included a feature in iOS 16 which is Automatically create duplicate photo album. From here, iPhone users will be able to merge all the duplicate photos by combining the highest image quality with relevant data. Moreover, duplicates can also be removed.

“Hidden” and “Recently Deleted” albums are locked

When you install iOS 16 on your iPhone and access the Apple Photos app, you’ll notice that “Hidden” and “Recently Deleted” albums are now locked, with a small lock icon next to them. This is because now Use Face ID or Touch ID -Depending on your iPhone model – to access these albums.

This is one of the most prominent privacy news since the release of iOS 16 for iPhones. Although it is an optional novelty it can be disabled from the configuration settings of the Photos app.

Quick access to the photo action menu

After appearing on the iOS 16 stage, it will now appear Button (…) in the upper right corner of each photonext to the “Edit” option, which will take us to the menu options (copy, duplicate, hide, add to album …) which is a very convenient novelty.

Previously, in the current version of the iPhone mobile operating system, these options were available in Sharing Actions List. An action menu that won’t disappear from the Photos app, but some menu items will avoid redundancy.

Copy and paste edits

The Photos app on your iPhone offers a series of photo editing tools that are very useful when it comes to retouching photos and videos. Well, now Apple has included a novelty in iOS 16 that allows users Copy and paste these editing edits across multiple photos.

That is, when you use photo editing tools on one photo, the system will give you the option to copy and paste those same edits (this also includes pre-set filters) into another photo. And all through two taps on your iPhone screen. However, if you want to copy and paste tags and tags, you will not be able to do that.

Undo and redo edits

Similarly, Apple has also made a slight improvement among the novelties of the iOS 16 operating system that will allow iPhone users Undo and redo recent photo editing edits You can view photos and videos through two buttons located in the upper left corner of the Photos app user interface.

Quick actions for photo albums

Finally, there is another new feature in iOS 16 with which many users will make the most of their time using the Photos app. These are quick actions for photo albums.

This quick action menu is similar to the options in the now defunct feature 3D Touch. Pressing your finger on a photo album in iOS 16 will bring up the options for Add photos, share photos, play a video in memory, rename an album, or delete an album.

This is the choice with the best iOS 16 news that you can use in the original app Pictures Apple and that, as of now, you cannot use it in the app with current versions of the operating system. What are your favorite photo features?