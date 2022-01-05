A former NASA scientist says it’s possible to make Mars and Venus habitable

The expert explained that the presence of a giant magnetic shield between the planet and the sun would prevent it from stripping its atmosphere, allowing the planet to trap more heat and warm its climate to make it habitable.

It’s possible to protect both Mars and Venus from the sun with a giant magnetic shield that allows humans to explore without spacesuits, says Jim Green, a retired NASA chief scientist. Claims have been submitted in interview With the New York Times published on Sunday.

It is the process of reclamation, designed to create the right conditions for humans, with the right temperature, atmosphere and liquid water.

Green confirmed that he is currently working on this project. “There are several scenarios on how to make a magnetic shield. I’m trying to get an article I’ve been working on for about two years,” he said, adding that the study “won’t be well received,” since “a planetary community is not like the idea of ​​rehabilitating anything.”

The scientist explained that a giant magnetic shield between the planet and the sun would prevent it from stripping its atmosphere, allowing the planet to trap more heat and warm its climate to make it habitable. “Mars will begin to rehabilitate itself,” he noted.

When this shield is placed between the planet and the sun, the carbon dioxide on the polar cap will sublimate, returning to the atmosphere and enhancing the greenhouse effect. This will also release the water hidden below the surface, allowing the Seven Ancient Ocean to flow again.

According to the former NASA scientist, people could have “more flexibility and mobility” if they could be on Mars without spacesuits. Likewise, he added, “the process of growing plants in the soil can begin.”

Green noted that work is currently underway to rehabilitate Mars, but the same principle could also be applied to make Venus habitable.

Previously, a study In it, an international group of scientists proposed a revolutionary plan to create an artificial magnetic field on Mars compatible with human life. Team suggest Particles ionized from the surface of the Mars satellite Phobos and then accelerated to form a hoop of plasma along its orbit, which would create a strong enough magnetic field around the red planet.