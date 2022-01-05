PlayStation VR 2 is now official; For 4K, more immersion and a new Horizon

Since the PlayStation 4 generation, Sony has been betting on virtual reality. The same was expected on PlayStation 5 and now it’s official CES 2022.

At Sony’s CES 2022 conference, Jim Ryan, president of PlayStation, confirmed the first details of the new PlayStation VR. The first thing he said was that the name of the device would be PlayStation VR 2 And that its controls will be called PlayStation Sense.

PlayStation VR 2 strives to be a new generation of virtual reality by introducing new sensory features. It will also have 4K graphics (2000 x 2000 per eye) with support for some dynamic range images on an OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. New display technologies and an expanded field of view are also featured for more immersion.

But what about the controls? Sony promises that it will be a touch experience on another level. This is by providing haptic feedback and allowing you to interact with the world in a more profound way.

New PlayStation VR Controls

A release date for PlayStation VR 2 and PlayStation Sense consoles hasn’t been set yet. Unfortunately, they didn’t show the device in action either.

confirm file horizon for virtual reality

Now, interesting hardware is useless without software that takes advantage of it. That’s why Sony took the opportunity to announce that it will bring one of the biggest PlayStation franchises to PlayStation VR.

In collaboration with Firesprite Games, Guerrilla is working on The call of the horizon from the mountain. It’s a virtual reality experience that there aren’t many details about yet.

At the moment, not much is known about the project, but you can already see the first teaser below:

What do you think that The call of the horizon from the mountain? Are you excited for PlayStation VR 2? Tell us in the comments.

He follows this link Let’s see all of our coverage of CES 2022.

