Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January have been revealed

Today the first games have already appeared and the full information of the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of 2022 is imminent. In fact, many of the ones that we will include in the list we already knew, or, as in the case of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, have been completely leaked.

As you already know, This new wave Of the inclusions include the first half of this month of January, so that the new premieres scheduled on the platform come in the middle of it. In addition, although not officially announced, today it has been integrated into the Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition service, which Includes the Hivebusters expansion (Hive Crusher), an opportunity that only users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can take advantage of so far.

These are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

As usual, let’s jump right into the list, so as not to make you wait any longer. This time there are 8 titles and we don’t get too wrong if we say that there are some totally exceptional titles.