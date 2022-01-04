Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January have been revealed

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Today the first games have already appeared and the full information of the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of 2022 is imminent. In fact, many of the ones that we will include in the list we already knew, or, as in the case of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, have been completely leaked.

As you already know, This new wave Of the inclusions include the first half of this month of January, so that the new premieres scheduled on the platform come in the middle of it. In addition, although not officially announced, today it has been integrated into the Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition service, which Includes the Hivebusters expansion (Hive Crusher), an opportunity that only users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can take advantage of so far.

These are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

As usual, let’s jump right into the list, so as not to make you wait any longer. This time there are 8 titles and we don’t get too wrong if we say that there are some totally exceptional titles.

  • Georgia (Console, PC and Cloud) – Now Available
  • Olija (Console, PC and Cloud) – Now Available
  • pedestrians (Console, PC and Cloud) – Now Available
  • Ember (Console, PC, and Cloud) – Jan 6
  • Legendary Edition Mass Effect (Console and PC) Ultimate Requires Jan 6
  • Outer Prairie (Console, PC, and Cloud) – Jan 6
  • Spelunky 2 (console and PC) – January 13
  • anacross -Game Preview- (Console and PC) – Jan 13

More Stories

Gmail | So you can make calls and video calls from the same mobile application | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | guide | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Earth will reach its maximum speed of 2022 on January 4

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Instagram is changing the feed and some digital marketing strategies are outdated

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp 2022 | How to see messages deleted by your partner again | What did she say | Deleted Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

We won’t be able to forget you, these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Consumer Electronics Show: Space Tourism, Meta-Experiments, and Much More | Science and Ecology | DW

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Michael Morales, passes through Ecuador before his UFC debut against Trevin Giles | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January have been revealed

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

covid | “Vaccinating the entire planet every 6 months is not affordable, sustainable or necessary”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Ugandan court orders satirical novelist’s release

1 hour ago Leland Griffith