Gmail | So you can make calls and video calls from the same mobile application | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | guide | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Finally released one of the most expected functions by all users in the world, we refer to the tools for making calls and video calls from the aforementioned email system, all without having to create a Google meeting room. can i do that Here we will explain it.

Look: What are the main differences between Gmail Go and the original Gmail on Android

It is a tool that Google had announced since last September 2021, but it arrived in the early days of this year, albeit according to the information issued by the technology portal. Calls and video calls will only work individually with a contact you have registered with This means that if you want to make a conference call, you will have to resort to other options such as: Google Meet, Zoom, FaceTime, etc.

Look: So you can see if other people have accessed your Gmail account

In addition, it is important to clarify that these functions are available on Apple’s Android and iOS mobile phones, and similarly, the great “G” company has said that it will gradually add more options so that gmail To have a wider contact area.

How to make Gmail calls and video calls

  • First, make sure gmail You do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on Apple.
  • Open the app.
  • Go to the bottom of the main interface, where you will find the following options: “Mail”, “Chat”, “Rooms” and “Meet”, click on the second.
  • Automatically, a list of all the conversations you have had with your contacts will open, touch any chat.
  • Once inside, you will be able to see two icons in the upper right: one in the form of a phone, which is for calls; And another in the form of a camera used for video calls.
  • If at the third point of this series of steps you can’t see the Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meet tabs, we’ll show you how to activate them.

How to enable chat tabs and spaces

  • Return to the main interface of gmail.
  • Click on the three horizontal lines at the top left.
  • Several options will be displayed, scroll the space bar down until you find the option that says “Settings” or “Settings” (a cogwheel or cog icon).
  • The next step is to choose an account gmail that you are currently using.
  • Next, find the section “Tag Manager” > “General” > “Chat”
  • To the right of this last section, there will be an empty box, touch it to select it.
  • You will receive a welcome message to the chat gmail, click OK.
  • Finally, wait for the platform to load and it will redirect you to the home screen with all tabs enabled.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform is running slow or not loading properly, tap And follow all the steps to solve the problem. If these solutions do not work, consult To see if there are any known issues with Gmail.

More Stories

The Earth will reach its maximum speed of 2022 on January 4

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Instagram is changing the feed and some digital marketing strategies are outdated

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp 2022 | How to see messages deleted by your partner again | What did she say | Deleted Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

We won’t be able to forget you, these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

iOS | The trick to check if your iPhone battery is in good condition | trick | Applications | Tutorial | guide | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-China approves robotic missions in pursuit of a future lunar base

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Naomi Osaka talks about her mental state before the Australian Open – Tennis – Sports

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Gmail | So you can make calls and video calls from the same mobile application | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | guide | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Chilango orders “guajolota” in Spain and the response to his request is incredible | Video

20 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Disney + rankings in the US: Top 6 most watched series today, Monday, January 3

21 mins ago Leland Griffith