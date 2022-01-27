Just a week ago, Microsoft officially announced what could be Games arriving in the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of Januarywhere titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction or Hitman Trilogy, among others, have been found.

Well, as soon as these three addresses are already available to all subscribers of the service, you should know about it Tomorrow, a new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, this new title coming to the Xbox subscription service will be Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master.

A new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

with arrival Taiko no Tatsugen: Master of the Drum It puts an end to the titles that were announced by Xbox last week. Therefore, we will just have to wait for the company to publish a new entry on its blog with the titles that will arrive in service next February.

Get high scores playing Don Waka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer matches and online ranked matches. Set your pumpkin spirit on fire!

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.