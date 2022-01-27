WhatsApp | How to convert a GIF into an animated sticker | Applications | Smart phones | stickers | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you have many GIFs saved on your cell phone for any occasion? It has become a queen in the messaging apps category. Through it you can chat with anyone just by getting their registered number. But there are intriguing data that you should know. Take note.

Since the beginning of 2020 It allows its users to send animated stickers to their contacts. Do you want to turn a GIF file you saved on your mobile phone into an animated sticker? Well, it is very easy, but you have to rely on a third-party app.

How to turn your GIFs into animated WhatsApp stickers

  • The first thing will be to download the Sticker Maker app.
  • Next, you have to grant the corresponding permissions to the app.
  • When you’re done, simply create a sticker folder.
  • At that moment, click on the “+” icon and start uploading all GIFs.
  • Once you upload GIFs, they will quickly turn into animated stickers.
With StickerMaker you can create animated WhatsApp stickers from GIFs that you have on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)
  • Now you just have to send it to WhatsApp.
  • With this, go to the stickers section of the app.
  • Now you’ll notice that all the animated stickers you’ve created from GIFs will appear in this section, and best of all, they won’t lose quality.

