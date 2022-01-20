A new Pokémon appears in the Pokémon Unite code

After the premiere of the movie Your latest newsNow we bring you more news about Pokemon Unite and Trevignant. This is recently confirmed information regarding the popular MOBA: New Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon Unite.

New Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

In this case, we were able to find out, in Datamin New updateIt was found, among the many Holottire that We already show you, which refers to egislash As a well-balanced new playable character. It will definitely be launched in February.

At the moment it is not known when it will be released, but this is how it was viewed:

More photos shared by ElChicoEevee . have also been leaked here.

The latest in MOBA

Remember, Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free-to-download game with cross-platform calling functionality for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to team up with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while trying to score more points than the opposing team in the allotted time. .

Welcome to Æos! Here the Pokemon are more powerful and have enhanced abilities that trainers around the world use in competitive Unite Battles. Take part in 5v5 team battles to see who can get the most points in the given time. Each player controls a Pokémon and chooses from five different types: Offensive, Agile, Balanced, Defensive, and Assist. Do you want to keep attacking? Then choose an offensive Pokemon! Would you rather lend a helping hand to the rest of your teammates? Then choose a helper Pokemon! Check out the full Pokemon crew here. Defeat wild Pokémon to level up, evolve your partner Pokémon and collect Æos energy. Deposit energy into opponent’s bases and defeat enemy team’s Pokemon to prevent them from scoring. Make the most of teamwork to claim victory!

What is your opinion? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about the game, at this link.

fountain.