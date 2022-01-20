WhatsApp | How to put your name in white | empty name | Applications | Smart phones | Hoax 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Don’t you want someone to find out who you are? Every time we download files On our cell phone we are always asked to say our name. Although some decorate it with emoji or emoticons, others fill this field with a phrase. For them there is a trick.

This is the case of name in white or empty name. Every time you are added to a group of , Your family name or what you wrote is visible to everyone. That is why we are going to show you here how to make you invisible.

Look: WhatsApp: How to write to someone without asking for their number

How to put your name on WhatsApp blank

  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
  • There go to settings or configuration.
  • At that moment you should click on your profile picture.
  • There you can edit your name.
  • Now enter this from Unicode.
  • Copy the square icon and paste it into your WhatsApp name.
This way you will be able to write your name in white in WhatsApp in a very easy way. (Photo: mag)
  • You can paste the blank text as many times as you like.
  • When done, click on “Ready” and with that you can have a blank name or a blank name in WhatsApp.
  • Remember that when someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, your name will no longer appear and you will protect your identity and privacy more.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this . There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

