A small particle accelerator is being developed in China that can “tremendously” expand human understanding of the mysteries of life and evolution

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

July 31, 2021 04:48 GMT

Although the free-electron laser itself is not new, the team was able to reduce the size of the facility from hundreds or even thousands to just 12 metres.

Scientists at Shanghai Institute of Optics and Micromechanics have created the first compact particle accelerator capable of powering a free electron laser, communication Last Friday the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ACC).

The device allows the examination of matter at the level of molecules and atoms, and promises to deliver “advances in various disciplines, such as physics, chemistry, structural biology, medicine, materials science, energy and the environment,” the organism asserts.

“The properties of the free-electron laser, including extremely high resolution rates with respect to time and space and strong ultra-high brightness, make it possible to obtain 3D and multi-modal images of materials at super-resolution,” said Wang Wentao, one of the team.

‘Probably the application of technology […] Significantly expands human understanding of the mystery of life and the evolution of living beings.”

Although the free electron laser itself is not new and has been synthesized and used for research purposes, his earlier designs envisioned the use of massive accelerators, between 300 and 3400 metres. At the moment, there are only eight of these devices in the world. Scientists say the drastic decline may make them even more famous.

“We tested the feasibility of the new technical path using a laser electron accelerator, with a very high acceleration capacity, and reduced the size of the facility from 1 km to 12 meters,” highlights Leng Yuxin, deputy director of the institute.

Design details are described in an article published Last week in Nature magazine.

More Stories

Video calls with up to 1,000 viewers and playback speed: Telegram introduces new features that will take video ‘to the next level’

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Does the emoji of the person with the arms in the X mean | man pointing no | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to install a COVID certificate in your iPhone wallet to always be available

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Does the two hands together emoji mean | folded hands | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Two huge space rocks with complex organic materials found in the asteroid belt you shouldn’t be in

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Does the trapped heart emoji mean | heart decoration | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How has the pandemic changed our view of aesthetic medicine?

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

A small particle accelerator is being developed in China that can “tremendously” expand human understanding of the mysteries of life and evolution

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

Social networks in Uganda are no longer devoid of technology today | America Edition

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The government has $550 million for the vaccination plan, as a focus of productive reactivation

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter