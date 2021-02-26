[Act.] Trailer details Sanrio Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Collaboration with New Neighbors and More – Nintenderos

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

Development: We leave you with the video in Spanish, which does not confirm the date of issuance of the cards for Europe but shows the same free update date (March 18):

The original news: A new and interesting video has been published on YouTube related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In short we leave you after that, it was confirmed that this new cooperation Sanrio Amiibo Cards Advertise A while ago Comes the March 26 At Target, at least in America. At the moment, information on other countries is unknown and whether these messages will be distributed in exclusive stores. Of course, in the trailer it was confirmed that March 18 An update will be released to prepare for the arrival of these new features, and it is expected that it will be available in all regions on the same day.

We leave you with the video with news:

From Hello Kitty, My Melody, to Keroppi, prepare to discover new neighbors, styles, and items inspired by these amazing Sanrio friends! The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack arrives in the US for the first time on March 26th, exclusively at Target!

What is your opinion? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

More Stories

See the latest nocturnal image of Venus released by NASA | Video

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Last week’s Nintendo Direct survey results and inclusion of Pyra and Mythra in Smash Bros. – Nintenderos

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Attack on Titan: Title Leak of Final Chapter

1 day ago Leo Adkins

a SpaceX is a spaceport in the Gulf of Mexico to travel from one point to another on Earth in 30 minutes

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Rumor: All presumed gameplay ads for tomorrow have been filtered

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science, heritage and territory are thematic axes of the Energy Museum Expo program for 2021

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

[Act.] Trailer details Sanrio Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Collaboration with New Neighbors and More – Nintenderos

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

United States: Huawei wants to discuss its case with Washington on the sidelines of talks with Beijing

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Economics of Boredom – The New York Times

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

What each dye means in “the eternal radiance of a mind without memories”

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter