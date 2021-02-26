[Act.] Trailer details Sanrio Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Collaboration with New Neighbors and More – Nintenderos

Development: We leave you with the video in Spanish, which does not confirm the date of issuance of the cards for Europe but shows the same free update date (March 18):

The original news: A new and interesting video has been published on YouTube related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In short we leave you after that, it was confirmed that this new cooperation Sanrio Amiibo Cards Advertise A while ago Comes the March 26 At Target, at least in America. At the moment, information on other countries is unknown and whether these messages will be distributed in exclusive stores. Of course, in the trailer it was confirmed that March 18 An update will be released to prepare for the arrival of these new features, and it is expected that it will be available in all regions on the same day.

From Hello Kitty, My Melody, to Keroppi, prepare to discover new neighbors, styles, and items inspired by these amazing Sanrio friends! The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack arrives in the US for the first time on March 26th, exclusively at Target!

