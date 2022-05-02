[Actualizada] Forza Horizon returns briefly to the Xbox Store

One of the best value games that introduced us to the world Horizon Forza For the Xbox 360 generation, this was the first game in the franchise, which was undoubtedly the most important pillar for the development of all other games in the saga. According to various reports, Forza Horizon is briefly back on the Xbox Store this weekend, Unfortunately, it is no longer available.

via Twitter, idle idleness Post a screenshot showing the game is available for purchase, and can only be used for a few hours. Let us remember that this game, the first game in the saga, It was removed from the Microsoft Store in 2016, So the users who managed to notice and buy were very lucky.

Forza Horizon returns briefly to the Xbox Store

As we can see in the picture for a short period of time, It was possible to buy one of the good franchise games for just $20. Although some users were able to purchase it, and actually keep it in their libraries, it is currently no longer available. We don’t know exactly why Microsoft made this move, but some rumors claim it The package can come with old games.

Without a doubt, good luck to all players who managed to purchase the original Forza Horizon, and who can now get it perfectly as a group or play it without restrictions on an equal footing with ForzaHorizon 5. We will see in the coming months what Microsoft has prepared for the future. But they had something on their hands, because this situation was not exactly “wrong”.