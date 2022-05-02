How to change the size of your Android phone icons individually

Share

Find out how to resize icons individually thanks to Nothing OS launcher, Nothing Launcher.

The launcher for android Allow you to fully personalize your mobile device Change the background, icon layout or icon style.

Thus, all current launchers allow you to do this Customize your smartphone icons with free and paid packageswhich you can find at Google Play StoreBut what you can’t do is Change the size of each icon individually.

Well, that was it so far, because we’ll tell you how you can Resize your Android phone icons individually.

So you can customize the size of both icons and folders on your home screen

The first thing you need to do to be able to individually change the size of the icons on the home screen of your mobile phone is Download and install None Launcher OSsomething you can do from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave to you at the end of this article, the Android version that will take OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new first smartphone, Nothing (1).

In this sense, we must point out, for the time being, This player only supports with the Galaxy S21 s Galaxy S22and Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6.

Once you install the Nothing OS launcher, you can resize any icon or folder simply by long pressing on it and Clicking the button that appears on the left in the top barAs you can see in the video we leave you on these lines. Once done, the icon will automatically increase its size, although for now you won’t be able to choose what size you want to give the icon or folder, but only Choose between normal and large.

This new feature of Nothing Launcher will allow you to do that Highlight specific apps or folders To make it easier to identify them at a glance and Access it quickly and easily.

