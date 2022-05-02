WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game
do you use The WhatsApp For all kinds of things? Many users use the platform belonging to Meta not only to talk via text messages, but also to make calls, video calls and a variety of multimedia content. But the fun may be over soon.
If you don’t want to lose it all, then You should know that on May 31st The WhatsApp It will lock multiple user accounts with unsupported devices. and he? This will affect both Android and iPhone terminals. from mag We leave the list to you.
List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on May 31
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- Apple iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus
How do I know that my cell phone will remain without WhatsApp?
- Make sure it doesn’t have Android 4.1 or lower if it has Google OS.
- In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.
- To do this, go to Settings, then System and finally Software Update.
- Check what type of Android you currently have.
Why does a star appear after my WhatsApp message
- If a star appears out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.
- The first thing you should do is tap on the said text.
- You will then see the status bar at the top of the chat.
- There, click on the crossed star, and that’s it, the icon will disappear.
- This means that at some point, when you don’t realize it, you’ve bookmarked a portion of your conversation.
- This way it will always be pinned to the top of the chat unless you turn it off.
