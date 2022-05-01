[Actualizada] The company has suggested that Ubisoft + will join Xbox Game Pass soon
Given the confusion arising from the company’s account words, Ubisoft wanted to clarify the comment that was made, and make sure what they wanted to say was that the service would arrive soon on Xbox consoles, but there’s no news about its possible arrival on the Xbox Game going through, at least for the time being. .
original news
Back in January, Ubisoft confirmed that its subscription service, known as Ubisoft+, Coming to Xbox consoles all this year. After the announcement, many questions were raised about the possibility of Ubisoft+ joining Xbox Game Pass, like EA Play previously.
Although it has been several months since the announcement, the service is still not available on Xbox consoles, with only Subscription for PC Users. But, It looks like the service will be coming to Microsoft consoles soonAnd it will do so along with its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.
The company has suggested that Ubisoft + will join Xbox Game Pass soon
as we see, reddit user Share a screenshot of Ubisoft Holland’s official Instagram account, where they replied to the user about their service coming to Microsoft, Making sure it’s going to be something that happens ‘soon’.
Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to a well-known journalist
So, if we attend this post, Everything seems to indicate that Ubisoft+ will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. However, it’s also important to note that the company’s account may indicate that the service has arrived on Xbox, although if that were the case, they would most likely not respond to a message that specifically cites Game Pass.
There is currently no official information on this topic, but June may be a good time to announce it, as Microsoft confirmed that today, At the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show The company will be sharing great news about the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass, so announcing the arrival of Ubisoft+ would be perfect for the event.
