You can now ask Google to remove your personal information from search results

11 hours ago Leo Adkins





Google announced this week that it will allow people who request that their personal contact information be removed from search results. The tech company allows phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses to be removed in an effort to protect its users from unwanted contact and physical harm.

“Open access to information is a key goal for research, but also to empower people with the tools they need to protect themselves. And keep your identifiable information confidential. That’s why we’ve updated our policies to help People are getting more control over their online presence on the browser.”

The change in Google’s policy may have been driven by an increase in online and telephone fraud. According to TelTechIn March 2022, 11.6 billion fraudulent text messages were sent on US networks. When combined with an extension continuous increase From automated calls and the fact that The Federal Trade Commission recorded a 70% increase year-over-year In Money Lost to Scams, it’s easy to see why Google thinks it’s time to make a change to its policy on personally identifiable information in the Google search engine.

If you want to remove your contact information from Google, visit Google this site And choose the information you want to remove from the search results. You can choose from the following categories:

  • Contact information, such as address, phone number, or email address
  • An identification number issued by a government agency
  • Bank account number or credit card
  • Handwritten signature and photocopies of identity documents
  • A personal medical document
  • Sensitive login credentials

You will receive an automatic response from Google and they will review your information. Google does not follow all requests, but you will get them Correspondence from them if they decide to take action. If Google decides to delete the information, you should Keep in mind that it will only be deleted The Google. Whatever source they received the information from, it will still be on the internet on any website that hosts it. to remove it Entirely from the Internet, you should Transfer with this third party.

