Agent Banano from Fortnite infiltrates this surreal conversation about the conflict between Epic and Apple – Nintenderos

As many of you know, the legal disagreement is between Saga y apple Keep going. Well, today we undoubtedly receive interesting data related in this case to Fortnite.

These words come from Matthew Wessinger, Epic’s chief marketing officer, who was on stage today and as part of his interrogation with his attorney, focused on the oddities. Banana agent From Battle Royale. Apparently, this popular character has been the subject of controversy today.

It all started when Attorney On Epic’s part, he mentioned this character with the following sentence: “We have a big yellow banana here in tux.” Weissinger replied, “Yes.” “This is the banana.”

The attorney added, “Actually, he’s known as Agent Banano, isn’t he?” “That’s right,” said Weissinger.

The conversation got even stranger after that, as no one knew where they wanted to go. And he is that the lawyer added the following: «They thought so in an epic It would have been better if you had worn a suit than a bare bananaWe are also in federal court this morning. ”Interest in highlighting that bananas are wearing a suit is unknown, although this is suspected to be an indication that Apple launched the itch.io indie game store last week the“ attack ”.

“There could be an implicit indication that showing Banano without a lawsuit was inappropriate,” Weissinger, the attorney, asked. “Is there anything inappropriate in Billy sans clothes?” The lawyer added to his question, showing Lebanon’s picture without a case in court. When faced with these questions, Weissinger concluded the conversation by stating that “Just a banana, ma’am.”.

With this, they seem to be trying to show that at Epic they are not exposed to scandal with this kind of ridiculous argument like showing a banana character without clothes, unlike what happens at other companies. what do you think?

Across.