All Pokémon locations they gave us in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

As all Pokémon fans know, during the different parts of the saga there are many NPCs who will introduce us to some of their creatures if we talk to them. This pokemon, known as pokemon “gift”It can be anything from a species that you won’t find nearby, or not indigenous to the area, or even the legendary and unique Pokémon that will accompany you on your adventure.

Well, this time we will tell you All Pokémon gift locations in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. They are as follows:

In the lower left area of ​​the pueblo Aromaflore, you will see an elderly couple. If we memorize the data of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu or Eevee, the old woman will give you mo Level 1 and if you have Sword or Shield data, it will give you gerachi Older man (that doesn’t count an egg Manavi (which you can get via Mystery Gift for a limited time)

Level 1 and if you have Sword or Shield data, it will give you Older man (that doesn’t count an egg (which you can get via Mystery Gift for a limited time) Once you get to Heart City, just before you leave town, you can talk to Walker and he’ll give you an egg. Once hatched, you will get a file happy me (Pre-evolution of Shanzi and Plessy).

(Pre-evolution of Shanzi and Plessy). At the lower levels of Iron Island, a training ground off Canal City Beach, along with a man named Riley and Lucario. Once you get it and defeat the Team Galaxy minions that make the Pokemon behave aggressively in the area, Riley will give you an egg, which will eventually hatch rio (Pre-evolution of Lucario).

(Pre-evolution of Lucario). After opening National Pokédex, if you return to Heart City with said Pokédex in your possession, you can visit Berto at his house, near the Pokémon Center and he will give you a gift evey level 5.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all guides, Here.

Source.