All Pokémon locations they gave us in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

As all Pokémon fans know, during the different parts of the saga there are many NPCs who will introduce us to some of their creatures if we talk to them. This pokemon, known as pokemon “gift”It can be anything from a species that you won’t find nearby, or not indigenous to the area, or even the legendary and unique Pokémon that will accompany you on your adventure.

Well, this time we will tell you All Pokémon gift locations in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. They are as follows:

  • In the lower left area of ​​the pueblo Aromaflore, you will see an elderly couple. If we memorize the data of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu or Eevee, the old woman will give you mo Level 1 and if you have Sword or Shield data, it will give you gerachi Older man (that doesn’t count an egg Manavi (which you can get via Mystery Gift for a limited time)
  • Once you get to Heart City, just before you leave town, you can talk to Walker and he’ll give you an egg. Once hatched, you will get a file happy me (Pre-evolution of Shanzi and Plessy).
  • At the lower levels of Iron Island, a training ground off Canal City Beach, along with a man named Riley and Lucario. Once you get it and defeat the Team Galaxy minions that make the Pokemon behave aggressively in the area, Riley will give you an egg, which will eventually hatch rio (Pre-evolution of Lucario).
  • After opening National Pokédex, if you return to Heart City with said Pokédex in your possession, you can visit Berto at his house, near the Pokémon Center and he will give you a gift evey level 5.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all guides, Here.

Source.

More Stories

Luke is the first fighter announced for Street Fighter 6 and is coming to SFV next week

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Trick to Hide “Internet” and “Typing”

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

They warn that advertisers are looking for a way to “inject” ads into people while they sleep

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo responds to the latest Activision controversy

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Why activate two-step verification and how to do it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Genshin Impact introduces upcoming characters Yoon Joon and Shinhee – Kodasai

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Vithas and CEU San Pablo sign agreement to train future doctors and nurses

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

Al Tadamun “Made in Kuwait” – our city

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

All Pokémon locations they gave us in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

América Móvil achieves sale of Tracfone in the United States

50 mins ago Leland Griffith

Season 4 will be shown for free on Pluto TV after leaving Netflix… and premiering already!

57 mins ago Cynthia Porter