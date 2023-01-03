An error in some Samsung mobile phones prevents the installation of Google Play system updates

19 hours ago

The error on some Samsung mobile phones does not allow updates to be installed on the Google Play system.

Models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra seem to be affected by this bug

If you haven’t received one in a while google play system update On your Samsung mobile phone, you are most likely part of a group Users of South Korean branded devices were affected by the failure Upgrading to the latest version is prohibited.

This has been reported by several owners of devices from different families, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22, or Galaxy A53, among others. Users reported the error in both Official Samsung Support ForumAs is the case in reddit.

Can’t update Google Play version on your Samsung device? you are not alone

the Google Play system updates Differ from android updates. These types of updates include changes to System components related to Google servicesand its publication depends not on the manufacturer itself, but on Google.

Many users of Samsung devices, including models like the Galaxy S21, S22, and Galaxy A53 They see how their cell phones stay installed in the old versions. In most cases, the latest available Google Play system update corresponds to the version released on July 2022. Devices that can update already have it Google Play system update November 2022.

How to update your Samsung phone to the latest Android version

It seems that the problem is somehow related to Update to One UI 5 and Android 13 for Samsung phonesSince most of the notifications come from the affected users after they have updated their devices to the latest system version.

according to These types of updates depend on GoogleIt is likely that the browser company will have to fix the issues in order to allow users of Samsung devices to update to the latest version. In the meantime, I’m afraid there’s not much those affected can do other than wait.

