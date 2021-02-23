An extremely rare SEGA arcade machine exists on a vacant lot

In addition to being a significant video game developer, Sega It is also a leader in business. This business is one of the main sources of income for the company, at least in JapanAnd now, one of his rarest and most valuable machines has been found abandoned on a vacant lot.

Machine R360 From Sega It was a game locker that only supported two games: G-LOC: Air Battle y Wing War. However, its value is due to the fact that only about 200 units were produced, which makes it an extremely rare product. In fact, the vast majority of them are kept in groups, except for those that are found on a vacant lot in it Ireland.

Lee Peters, A group member The social networking site Facebook Dedicated specifically to R360, Found the locker in 2020, but recently came back to take new photos of it. Unfortunately, the machine is in very poor condition and there isn’t much to save.

