An eye killer like a lightsaber – FireWire

This is what happens when a guy with a background in science and engineering has plenty of free time and a successful channel YouTube: Someone creates the world’s largest and most dangerous laser pointer and it ends up going viral.

There is wide Panic lore Or at least an aversion to laser pointers for years. Ultimately, it is a concentrated light source, which often cannot be picked up by the human eye.

But they still exist and can mean an inherent risk to the safety of our eyesight, which is why it often ends up being uncomfortable in an environment where someone is not using this type of device responsibly.

But what would happen if this small device that barely fits in the palm of your hand were more powerful and bulky? Well, one YouTuber took to the task of responding to this approach.

Styropyro and his project of the world’s largest laser pointer

From his YouTube channel stereopero He posted the details of his latest project, in which the maniac managed to build what could be the largest and most dangerous laser pointer on the planet.

The massive final design of this machine looks rather prim, but we have to admit that the architecture of its interiors is relatively clever:

The video begins with the obvious and comparable starting point: traditional laser pointers and moves from there to a general account of building this beast with exposed lithium cells and extremely high voltages.

To be honest, the appearance of the final product may not look very aesthetic, but the use of optical safety glasses by YouTubers is not part of the joke.

Ultra dark light filters to protect your eyesight is essential due to the intense wavelengths of visible light projected by this indicator which pose a real risk to any human’s retina.

After all, this laser pointer can’t pierce a limb like a Star Wars lightsaber, but boy can it cause severe eye damage or blindness to whoever it aims at.

It is clear that building this device was a test experiment to verify that it can be built. But nothing else.