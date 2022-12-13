McDonald’s confirms the name of the new character for Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Here again comes a great compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is actually about Super Mario and his movie.

Super Mario Bros.: The Movie

You already know that Nintendo premiered its first Nintendo Direct movie with its first teaser trailer, which is available In Castilian and Latin Spanish. Then a second Nintendo Direct was shared with another trailer as well You can see in these languages. And now we get more news.

This is confirmation of the new character’s name It is filtered through play to McDonald’s from this movie. It is effectively a gluttonous flash that will appear on the bar. At the moment it has not been shown in the trailers, but it will have its own look.

Now, through the official website of McDonald’s Chile and the country’s own stores, which already offer the toys, we know what this character is called. his name is lumaliat least in English and Latin-Spanish.

In McDonald's Chile they offer the Mario Movie Toys.

You can see the rest of the games in detail on the official website. However, it appears that different games will be offered in other countries, as shown in this one Portuguese promotional video with some cartoon games:

Remember that This movie is Super Mario It is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in the United States and a week earlier in Spain (March 31, 2023), after being delayed (it was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2022). Co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, the film features an amazing voice cast of Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black) and Toad (Keegan Michael Key). ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamik (Kevin Michael Richardson), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! The screenplay for the film was written by Matthew Vogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and Illumination Minions: Rise of Gru.

In addition, it has recently appeared in stores such as Amazon listings numbers MarioAnd the LuigiAnd the Toad s camper. At the moment there are no pictures, but these details are given:

They do not have clear release dates.

Its description says: “Outstanding detail and texture. Up to 12 points of articulation. Hidden articulation. Movie accessory included. Comes in collector’s box. Suggested for ages 3 and up”

It is 5 inches (about 12 cm) tall except for Bowser, which is 9 inches (about 23 cm).

You also have our coverage of the Mario movie over here. What do you think of Super Mario and Chris Pratt? What do you think the movie will be in the end? We read you in the comments.

